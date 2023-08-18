Jump to content

Watch as PSG manager Luis Enrique holds press conference following Neymar departure

Oliver Browning
Friday 18 August 2023 11:52
Watch as Paris St Germain manager Luis Enrique holds a press conference on Friday 18 August, following the departure of Neymar.

The Brazil star is the latest big name to take his talents to Saudi Arabia’s Pro League, completing a move to Al Hilal that could be worth up to 100 million euros.

He follows the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Riyad Mahrez, Ruben Neves, Sadio Mane and N’Golo Kante to the Middle East.

The move ends Neymar’s six-year stay at PSG, who he joined from Barcelona for a world-record £200m fee in 2017.

He leaves the Parc Des Princes having scored 118 goals in 173 matches and won five Ligue 1 titles.

Neymar was left out of Enrique’s squad for the opening league game of the season and did not feature in the Spaniard’s plans.

PSG were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Lorient last weekend and travel to Toulouse this weekend.

