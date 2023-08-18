Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch as Paris St Germain manager Luis Enrique holds a press conference on Friday 18 August, following the departure of Neymar.

The Brazil star is the latest big name to take his talents to Saudi Arabia’s Pro League, completing a move to Al Hilal that could be worth up to 100 million euros.

He follows the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Riyad Mahrez, Ruben Neves, Sadio Mane and N’Golo Kante to the Middle East.

The move ends Neymar’s six-year stay at PSG, who he joined from Barcelona for a world-record £200m fee in 2017.

He leaves the Parc Des Princes having scored 118 goals in 173 matches and won five Ligue 1 titles.

Neymar was left out of Enrique’s squad for the opening league game of the season and did not feature in the Spaniard’s plans.

PSG were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Lorient last weekend and travel to Toulouse this weekend.