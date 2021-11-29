Fifa reveal Puskas award nominations for goal of the year

Fifa have revealed the shortlist for this year’s Puskas Award, an honour given to the player who is considered to have scored the best goal over the last 12 months.

The 11 goals, which have been selected by football’s governing body, include Caroline Weir’s stunning chip for Manchester City Women against rivals Manchester United back in February.

Also making it onto the list is former Tottenham player Erik Lamela’s sensational rabona strike in the North London derby against Arsenal in March.

Riyad Mahrez’s wonderful goal for Algeria against Zimbabwe has also been nominated, along with Patrick Schick’s remarkable effort from the halfway line for Czech Republic against Scotland at Euro 2020.

Here are all the nominees:

Luis Díaz (COL) – Brazil v. Colombia [CONMEBOL Copa América] (23 June 2021)

Gauthier Hein (FRA) – Chamois Niortais FC v. AJ Auxerre [Ligue 2] (10 April 2021)

Érik Lamela (ARG) – Arsenal FC v. Tottenham Hotspur FC [Premier League] (14 March 2021)

Valentino Lazaro (AUT) – Bayer 04 Leverkusen v. Borussia VfL 1900 Mönchengladbach [Bundesliga] (8 November 2020)

Riyad Mahrez (ALG) – Zimbabwe v. Algeria [CAF Africa Cup of Nations qualifying] (16 November 2020)

Sandra Owusu-Ansah (GHA) – Kumasi Sports Academy Ladies FC v. Supreme Ladies FC [Ghana Women’s Premier League] (8 May 2021)

Vangelis Pavlidis (GRE) – Willem II v. Fortuna Sittard [Eredivisie] (16 May 2021)

Daniela Sánchez (MEX) – Querétaro FC v. Atlético de San Luis [Liga MX Femenil] (16 January 2021)

Patrik Schick (CZE) – Czech Republic v. Scotland [UEFA EURO 2020] (14 June 2021)

Mehdi Taremi (IRN) – Chelsea FC v. FC Porto [UEFA Champions League] (13 April 2021)

Caroline Weir (SCO) – Manchester City WFC v. Manchester United WFC [FA Women’s Super League] (12 February 2021)