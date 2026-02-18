Is Qarabag vs Newcastle on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Champions League play-off

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newcastle will look to put one foot in the Champions League last 16 as they face Azerbaijani outfit Qarabag in their knockout play-off.

The Magpies just missed out on the top eight after drawing with defending champions Paris Saint-Germain on the final matchday - a steely result but one that wasn’t enough for either side.

Eddie Howe is coming under increased scrutiny for his side’s poor domestic form but will be hopeful Newcastle’s European adventure can continue beyond this round, with a favourable draw making them strong favourites to progress.

That said, the 2,500-mile-plus journey Newcastle have been required to take may just take its toll, giving Qarabag - who were thrashed 6-0 by Liverpool last time out - some hope of causing an upset.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Qarabag vs Newcastle?

Qarabag’s clash with Newcastle kicks off at 5:45pm GMT on Wednesday 18 February at Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium, Baku.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game on TNT Sports 1 with coverage starting at 5pm. The match can also be streamed for subscribers on discovery+.

Team news

Qarabag remain without goalkeeper Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev due to a long-term injury, while Camilo Duran and Leandro Andrade will provide the firepower down the other end.

Newcastle skipper Bruno Guimaraes will be absent for eight weeks in a huge blow for Howe, with the Brazilian joining Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar and Emil Krafth on the treatment table. Sven Botman, Lewis Miley and Yoane Wissa will be evaluated but a return to the starting line-up is doubtful for any of the three.

Predicted line-ups

Qarabag XI: Kochalski; Silva, Mustafazada, Medina, Cafarquliyev; Bicalho, Jankovic; Andrade, Montiel, Zoubir; Duran.

Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Ramsey, Tonali; Elanga, Willock, Gordon; Woltemade.