Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Qatar ‘gripped by football fever’ despite early fan exodus, insists World Cup chief

Home sections of Al Bayt Stadium were virtually deserted with 15 minutes of the opening match to go.

Jamie Gardner
Monday 21 November 2022 08:14
Comments
Many local fans left Qatar’s opening defeat to Ecuador early and the ground was virtually empty with 15 minutes to go (Adam Davy/PA)
Many local fans left Qatar’s opening defeat to Ecuador early and the ground was virtually empty with 15 minutes to go (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Wire)

One of the chief organisers of the Qatar World Cup believes the country is “gripped by football fever”, despite many local fans walking out early during the hosts’ defeat to Ecuador.

Empty seats became increasingly visible in home sections of Al Bayt Stadium from half-time onwards, and by the final 15 minutes the ground was virtually deserted except for the exuberant Ecuadorians.

However, Nasser Al Khater, the chief executive of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, insisted the country is excited to be hosting the finals, which were so controversially awarded back in 2010.

“Qatar 2022 is finally here and we celebrated with a mesmerising opening ceremony, passion in the stands and exciting football on the pitch,” he said.

“Our nation is gripped by football fever and the party will last all the way to the final on December 18.”

Recommended

Judging by the rush for the exits, the local fans were in no mood to party by the end at Al Bayt.

But perhaps many were keen to avoid getting caught in traffic congestion. The approaches to the stadium – which is the only one of the eight venues only accessible by road – were gridlocked in the hours before the opening ceremony.

There were other early organisational issues reported too, including overcrowding on Doha’s metro system and pushing and shoving as fans tried to gain entry to fan parks.

The Welsh branch of the Football Supporters’ Association tweeted on Monday morning to suggest fans stayed away from fan zones “until teething issues settle down”.

“Lots of teething problems at fans zones last night,” the tweet from the Fan Embassy Wales account read.

“We went last night. 90 mins entry not taking paper Hayya card as entry. Only really local fans inside and not that full. Welsh fans may wish not to go for a few days until the teething issues settle down.”

The opening ceremony did appear to capture the crowd’s interest and featured Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman and K-pop star Jung Kook among others.

However, the messages of inclusion jarred in a country where same-sex relationships are criminalised.

Recommended

Yasir Al Jamal, the director general of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, said: “After more than a decade of hard work and close collaboration with stakeholders across the country, a unique edition of the FIFA World Cup is finally here.

“It is sure to live long in the memory of fans in Qatar and across the globe.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in