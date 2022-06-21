QPR defender Jordy de Wijs leaves for Fortuna Dusseldorf
The Dutchman made 22 appearances for QPR, scoring one goal.
QPR have sold defender Jordy de Wijs to German side Fortuna Dusseldorf for an undisclosed fee.
The 27-year-old, formerly of Hull, had a loan spell at the 2.Bundesliga outfit last season.
A statement on QPR’s official website read: “The club would like to thank Jordy for his efforts during his time with us, we wish him every success in the future.”
