Championship game descends into chaos as Oxford manager and QPR player brawl
QPR defender Rhys Norrington-Davies and Oxford boss Gary Rowett got physical at the end of Wednesday’s Championship meeting
Chaos broke out at the end of Wednesday night’s Championship clash at Loftus Road as Oxford United manager Gary Rowett got physical with QPR defender Rhys Norrington-Davies, sparking a touchline kerfuffle between the two teams.
After retrieving the ball from the foot of the Oxford dugout, Norrington-Davies barged into the back of Rowett, leading to a heated altercation.
The pair engaged in a little scrap which at its most intense consisted of pushing and pulling, before Rowett’s backroom staff got in between their manager and Norrington-Davies.
Rowett had to be held back as players of both Oxford and QPR surrounded Norrington-Davies, each fighting the corner of their respective club colleague.
Words continued to be exchanged, with Rowett shouting along the touchline before the two squared up against each other once more.
The fourth official then removed Rowett from the situation, with Norrington-Davies turning his focus to the throw-in at hand.
But before the Welshman could restart the game, referee Ruebyn Ricardo came over and issued both a yellow card.
The incident took place in the 92nd minute of the clash, which ended in a goalless draw.
The result acts as a fifth consecutive game unbeaten for the Hoops, while Oxford sit just above the relegation zone having only won one game this term.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments