Richard Kone set for QPR move after fee agreed with Wycombe
The 22-year-old forward has opted to move to Loftus Road despite interest from Leicester City, Preston North End and Toulouse
Richard Kone has agreed to join Queens Park Rangers from Wycombe Wanderers in a deal worth at least £2.75m.
The two clubs are currently finalising add-ons, but the principles of an agreement have been struck in a coup for QPR to land the talented forward.
The 22-year-old also had interest from Leicester City, Preston North End and Toulouse, but has instead opted to join QPR, who have successfully sold their ambitious project amid a summer of hugely productive business at Loftus Road.
Kone’s career took a huge step last season, after a series of fine performances saw him named League One player of the year, as well as young player of the year.
Kone scored 18 goals in League One, though Wycombe fell short in their push to secure promotion to the Championship, eventually losing to Charlton Athletic in the play-off semi-finals.
Kone moved to Adams Park from Essex Senior League outfit Athletic Newham in January last year following a successful trial.
And with a year remaining on his current deal, Wycombe are set to lose their star man after losing both games to start the season.
Wycombe boss Mike Dodds had reiterated the club’s stance just last week, confirming offers had been made and that the player had returned to training after being omitted from the squad due to interest.
Dodds did concede that should a club “meet the valuation” of the player, a move away could follow, with QPR now reaching that point.
Kone play Plymouth Argyle in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, but an away trip to Watford could offer the chance for Kone to make his debut.
