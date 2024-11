Jobe Bellingham sent off for leaders Sunderland in draw at QPR

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jobe Bellingham was sent off as Sky Bet Championship leaders Sunderland were held to a 0-0 draw at QPR.

Bellingham was shown the red card 13 minutes into the second half for a crude challenge on Zan Celar as the Black Cats midfielder was trying to retain possession after a heavy touch.

Struggling Rangers, one off the bottom of the table of the table and still without a home win this season, were unable to capitalise on their numerical advantage.

However, a second successive goalless draw against one of the division’s heavyweights – they held Burnley in their previous match – seems like another step in the right direction for Marti Cifuentes’ side.

With a number of players already sidelined, Rangers suffered another blow when key defender Jake Clarke-Salter was ruled out because of a recurring calf problem.

It meant Sam Field, usually a midfielder, was deployed as a centre-back, but QPR defended well and created several openings.

Sunderland went closest to scoring in the first half when Dan Neil volleyed against the post from near the edge of the penalty area.

Wilson Isidor missed a chance for the visitors, shooting wide after being found by Trai Hume, who also fired an effort wide.

Rangers threatened as well in the first half and striker Celar, yet to score since his summer move to west London, missed an early chance to put them ahead. Paul Smyth linked up nicely with Nicolas Madsen and crossed towards Celar, who was unable to sort his feet out and clumsily shot wide of the target.

QPR also threatened from a couple of Ilias Chair corners, with Field heading straight at goalkeeper Simon Moore and Jimmy Dunne flicking the ball just wide.

Chair curled a free-kick over the bar early in the second half, while Patrick Roberts went close at the other end when he cut in from the right flank and saw his left-footed strike deflect narrowly wide.

Sunderland were below par but still dangerous when attacking and would have hoped to turn the screw as the game went on but they were dealt a major blow when they were reduced to 10 men.

Bellingham’s dismissal galvanised Rangers and Celar fired just wide of the far post before Dunne’s header was saved by Moore.

As QPR tried in vain to break the deadlock late on, youngster Kieran Morgan – making his full debut – sent two strikes wide and Moore held a dangerous cross from substitute Lucas Andersen.