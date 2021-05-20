QPR criticise FA over handling of Todd Kane disciplinary case

QPR have criticised the Football Association over their handling of an incident which ended with defender Todd Kane receiving a seven-game suspension.

Kane was handed the lengthy ban, a £6,000 fine and ordered to attend a mandatory education session by the FA earlier this month after admitting to using abusive and/or insulting language towards Brentford’s Sergi Canos.

The incident happened during QPR’s Sky Bet Championship home game with Brentford on February 17.

A statement from QPR read: “This incident occurred in February, yet it has taken until May to be dealt with.

“In contrast, we see the recent incident involving rugby player Tony Clubb – who was charged for using ‘unacceptable language based on national or ethnic origin’ – was settled within a week by the Rugby Football League.

“When allegations such as these are made they need to be prioritised and dealt with in a timely and professional manner.

“Important issues like this must be dealt with more urgently and more competently by the FA.”

Kane committed an aggravated breach of FA Rule E3, which covers reference to nationality and/or ethnicity, in the 62nd minute of QPR’s 2-1 victory over Brentford.

The 27-year-old admitted to a disciplinary panel that he said “diving, foreign *expletive*”, though insisted he said it in response to a comment by Spaniard Canos, who is alleged to have called Kane an “*expletive* ugly, English *expletive*”.

Canos denied the allegation and the FA took no further action.

QPR said: “The club once again want to make it clear that there is no justification for insults pertaining to someone else’s nationality.

“Todd knows this falls below the standards he sets for himself as well as the standards we set for our employees and is against the inclusive nature of the club.

“While it doesn’t excuse Todd’s behaviour, we are pleased that Todd took responsibility when it could have been easier to continuously deny having made the statement.

“We find the FA’s assumptions baffling that Todd would be truthful and admit the charge but then be untruthful in the rest of his testimony.

“Both Todd and Rob Dickie, who witnessed the incident, have consistently testified that Todd’s comment was in response to an opposition player – Brentford’s Sergi Canos – using similar language about Todd’s nationality. Again, we are disappointed Rob’s testimony was simply dismissed.

“Canos admitted using abusive language but denied referencing Todd’s nationality. This was accepted by the FA and no further action was taken against him.

“Notwithstanding the opposition player’s denial, we stand by these assertions.”

The Bees released their own statement on the matter, saying: “Brentford FC would like to thank the FA’s independent commission for their thorough and objective investigation.

“As stated in the written decisions, published today, Sergi followed the correct protocol as recommended by the FA and the PFA by reporting the abuse to the referee the moment it was heard on the pitch.

“Sergi was described by the commission as a credible and truthful witness. We wholeheartedly continue to support our player.”