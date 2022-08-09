England star Rachel Daly signs for Aston Villa
The Euro 2022-winning full-back has joined on a three-year contract
Aston Villa have signed European champion and England international Rachel Daly on a three-year contract.
The versatile Lioness played left-back in Sarina Wiegman’s Euro 2022-winning side but can also play higher up the pitch, with Villa manager Carla Ward intending to use her talents up front.
Harrogate-born Daly, 30, makes her return to England after playing for the Houston Dash in America’s NWSL, with previous spells at Leeds, Lincoln Ladies and West Ham.
Ward said: “This is a big signing for us and one we’ve worked hard on completing. Rachel is a top forward and a proven goalscorer.
“Having performed admirably at full-back this summer, she showed us that she is a player you simply need in your team.
“But for us, she is a forward and we can’t wait to see her scoring goals.”
