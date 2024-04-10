Lionesses star Rachel Daly announces retirement from international football

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rachel Daly, who was part of England’s successful Euro 2022 campaign, has announced her retirement from international football.

The Ason Villa forward announced her decision the day after England’s 2-0 win over Ireland in a 2025 European Championships qualifying match.

Daly has appeared at two World Cups and one Euros during an eight-year international career. She was capped 84 times for the senior side, scoring 16 goals.

The striker started in every match of Sarina Wiegman’s Euro 2022 side, including the final as a left wing-back as England lifted the trophy at Wembley. She was a key part of the side that reached the 2023 Women’s World Cup final in Australia.

“I would love nothing more than to play for England forever, but the time has come for me to hang my boots up on the international stage,” said Daly.

“While today is an extremely difficult day for me, it is also one filled with reflection and immense gratitude. Playing for and representing England has been the greatest honour.

“During my eight years as a Lioness, I’ve always pursued success and winning football matches, while playing and training with the highest standards of competition, passion and perseverance.

“It has been the greatest honour to represent my family, my teammates and the entire country. I have a lot of incredible memories during my time with England that have been pivotal moments.

“Winning the EUROs and then reaching the World Cup Final changed a lot for me, not only as a footballer but as a person. I’m so fortunate that I’ve been able to share that with so many remarkable people throughout my journey.”

Daly added: “I am very fortunate to have played a small part in making history with the Lionesses and I feel now is the right time to pass on that baton to the next generation and be England’s number one fan from the stands!”

The Yorkshire-born forward began her career at Leeds United, before moving to Lincoln and then overseas to the States where she attended University, and then played for the Los Angeles Strikers, LA Blues and Houston Dash before returning to England in 2020.

Rachel Daly made her final international appearance on April 9 against Ireland ( The FA via Getty Images )

England head coach Sarina Wiegman said: “Rachel has been an incredible part of our story and the history we’ve made together. It has been a privilege to work with her.

"I have never worked with a player so versatile, always with a smile on her face, bringing energy and trying to do her best for the team.

"Off the pitch, she is always up for a joke or a nice conversation. She’ll be missed not just by me but all the other staff members, players and of course the fans.”

Daly has played for Aston Villa since 2022, making 38 appearances and scoring 29 goals. She also made four appearances for Great Britain at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Kay Cossington, the FA women’s technical director, said: “It is really hard to put Rachel’s contribution to the Lionesses into words. She is a phenomenal individual who has been a huge asset to the England team, on and off the pitch.

"She’s put her heart and soul into every game, playing not only for the badge but playing for every little girl who loves the sport. She’s said that the place will be quieter without her but I actually think it won’t be the same without her. Her talent and charisma will be sorely missed by players and staff.”