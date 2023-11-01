Barrow demand life bans after alleged racist abuse during Morecambe win

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Barrow have called for life bans after an alleged incident of racist abuse during Tuesday’s win over Morecambe.

Dom Telford’s first-half goal settled the match but the main issue occurred off the pitch and was addressed by both clubs after the final whistle.

A statement on Barrow’s website read: “We are aware of an allegation of racist abuse being directed at a Barrow AFC staff member during Tuesday evening’s League Two fixture at The So Legal Stadium.

“The club would like to make it absolutely clear that we abhor discrimination in all its forms and will take the strongest action possible, including pursuing life bans, for anyone found guilty of racism.

“We will be conducting a thorough investigation and would appeal to any fans who may have witnessed any discriminatory abuse to please come forward. We would like to thank Barrow AFC stewards and Barrow police for their swift actions in identifying the individual.”

Morecambe added: “We are aware of an incident that has taken place at this evening’s match with Barrow.

“Until full details and understanding of the incident have been made clear, the club will not be making any further comment at this time. Morecambe FC stands against all forms of discrimination.”

The PA news agency has contacted Cumbria Police for comment.