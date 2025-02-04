Tottenham suffer another huge injury blow with Radu Dragusin set for knee surgery
Tottenham Hotspur defender Radu Dragusin needs surgery to repair anterior cruciate ligament damage and faces an indefinite spell on the sidelines.
The Romania centre-half sustained the injury during last week’s Europa League win against Elfsborg and was withdrawn at half-time.
Tottenham said: “We can confirm that Radu Dragusin will undergo surgery for an anterior cruciate ligament injury to his right knee.
“The 23-year-old defender suffered the injury during our UEFA Europa League victory against Elfsborg last Thursday.
“Radu will be assessed by our medical team to determine when he can return to training.”
Dragusin, signed from Genoa for £25million in January last year, has made a total of 28 appearances for Ange Postecoglou’s side this season, including 14 Premier League starts.
Postecoglou has been short of options in central defence in recent weeks due to an ongoing injury crisis and signed Kevin Danso from Lens on an initial loan deal with a view to a permanent deal towards the end of the transfer window.
Centre-half Micky van de Ven returned from an injury lay-off against Elfsborg but did not make the squad for the weekend win against Brentford, while regular starting partner Cristian Romero remains sidelined.
Alongside Danso, Spurs also added Mathys Tel to their squad on deadline day to bolster Postecoglou’s options further up the field.
PA