Rafael Benitez confident Everton can ride the storm despite poor results

Heavy defeat to Liverpool was costly.

Carl Markham
Thursday 02 December 2021 09:00
Comments
Rafa Benítez defends Everton players after heavy Merseyside derby defeat

Rafael Benitez took the job at Everton knowing he would be in for a tough time but even the savvy former Liverpool manager could not have expected his job to be under threat after less than four months.

However, a 4-1 Merseyside derby humbling extended their run without a win to eight matches – their worst sequence since 1999 – and only two points in that time has left the side in 14th place just five points above the bottom three.

Despite his Red connections Benitez has largely escaped aggravation from the Goodison crowd and even when Diogo Jota lashed in Liverpool’s fourth with 11 minutes to go supporters’ anger was primarily directed at those above him with chants of “Sack the board”.

At the final whistle both chairman Bill Kenwright and director of football Marcel Brands were targeted for abuse those fans who had not left early, but while the fans may be angry with the club’s failure to progress under the ownership of billionaire Farhad Moshiri it is invariably the manager who carries the can.

In the summer Benitez was the choice of Moshiri, who it is understood will attend Monday’s now pivotal visit of Arsenal, and he remains confident things will turn around once he has the likes of striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and centre-back Yerry Mina fit.

He also hopes to be able to spend in January, although Moshiri has spent over £500m on players since arriving in 2016 and the club appear to be worse off.

“The difference is we are selling players and making big profits and investing the money so in our case you cannot blame the owner for spending money,” said the Spaniard.

“I have been in Newcastle and the owner wasn’t spending money. In January hopefully the team are not depending on two or three players coming back as we are at the moment.

“January is a difficult window and there are not too many players available but when you have money to spend you have to do it properly.”

Benitez is clinging to the hope the effort his players are putting in will somehow get them through as he is seriously short of quality while he awaits the return of Calvert-Lewin, who has not played since August 28 because of thigh problem.

“I think it is important to understand what you are expecting when I came here,” he added.

I still have confidence we can do well.

Everton boss Rafael Benitez

“Everyone was telling me the fans are expecting the players will give everything.

“Then after that you have to compare this team missing three key players (Calvert-Lewin, Mina and the recently-returned Abdoulaye Doucoure).

“Any team missing three key players for a period of time – players who were scoring goals last season – and making mistakes in defence will lose.

“The the only way for us is to get these players coming back and recover mentally.

“I still have confidence we can do well.”

