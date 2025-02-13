Ian Wright urges Raheem Sterling to take Arsenal chance after Kai Havertz injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ian Wright fears Raheem Sterling could “go out with a whimper” unless the forward finds a way to make his Arsenal loan a success and steps up following Kai Havertz’s “devastating” injury.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners are seven points behind leaders Liverpool in the Premier League title race and have seen hopes of catching them dented by some key attacking injuries.

Bukayo Saka has been out since December with a hamstring issue and Gabriel Jesus last month saw his campaign brought to a premature end by an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Arsenal tried to sign Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins during a fruitless winter window that been followed by reports that Havertz suffered a season-ending hamstring tear during the club’s warm-weather camp in Dubai.

The club have yet to confirm the injury to their top scorer, who has scored 15 goals in 34 matches in all competitions this term.

Arsenal great Wright said on the ‘Stick to Football’ podcast: “For Havertz to get it at this stage is devastating for him. You can pull a hamstring and that but something’s gone wrong where it’s ruptured to the point where he’s out for the season.

“He has played a lot of games for us and again you look at Arsenal and this is why I suppose with Mikel he’ll probably be thinking (he needed that attacker in). Without a doubt.”

Gabriel Martinelli is another attacking injury concern after the Brazil international limped off in last week’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg loss at Newcastle.

It leaves Leandro Trossard, Ethan Nwaneri and Sterling as Arsenal’s only recognised forward players ahead of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Leicester. The latter is someone Wright is hoping will step up after making an underwhelming start to his season-long loan from Chelsea, scoring just once in 18 appearances to date.

“He does play up front but I don’t know what to say with Raheem,” Wright said. “The opportunity that’s arose for him, I thought this is the time where he would have went, ‘wow, OK, I’ve left (Manchester) City, I’ve gone to Chelsea, it’s not gone right but Arsenal, who are trying to challenge for it, have come in for me’.

“I thought that this would have been, for whatever is happening, (time for) him to buckle down and say ‘right, I’m going to make this work, I have to make this work’. Or else, he’s going to go out with a whimper.”

Put to Wright that Havertz’s injury could give Sterling a chance and that it looks like a now or never situation, he said: “Exactly.

“The last time I saw him really come on and do something in a short space of time was against (Manchester) United. That’s what you want to see from him – just come on and try and make something happen.

“You’re hoping (he can do something) and I think the fans are hoping as well because as soon as he gets it and he comes back, you can hear their groans.

“So, you just feel like he’s in that place where if he doesn’t do something positive, he knows that it’s coming, and I think that’s not a good place to be.”