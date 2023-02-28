Football rumours: Arsenal watching situation of Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling
Manchester United want midfielder Declan Rice.
What the papers say
Arsenal are showing an interest in Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling should he become available over the summer, according to 90 minutes. However, it is understood the England international is not actively looking to move on from Stamford Bridge.
Manchester United are hopeful they can convince England midfielder Declan Rice to move to Old Trafford in the summer, states Football Insider, even though the West Ham captain is not keen on leaving London.
Staying with Football Insider and they also write that Chelsea are looking to put together a move to bring striker Tammy Abraham back to the club from Roma.
Paris St Germain, meanwhile, are hopeful of convincing Kylian Mbappe to extend his contract to 2025, according to L’Equipe.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
N’Golo Kante: Liverpool are said to be monitoring the contract situation of the experienced Chelsea midfielder.
Morten Hjulmand: Leicester are reportedly keeping tabs on Lecce’s 23-year-old Danish midfielder.