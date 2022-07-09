Jump to content
Chelsea agree deal to sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City

The 27-year-old England forward has spent seven years at the Etihad Stadium.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 09 July 2022 22:56
Raheem Sterling is set to make a £47.5million move from Manchester City to Chelsea (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Chelsea are set to complete the signing of Raheem Sterling having agreed a £47.5million transfer fee with Manchester City, the PA news agency understands.

The 27-year-old is expected to undergo a medical in the next few days.

Chelsea hope the deal will be completed in time to allow the England forward to join the club’s pre-season tour in the United States.

Raheem Sterling scored over 130 goals in seven years at Manchester City (Bradley Collyer/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sterling has remained Chelsea’s top target this summer, even though the Blues were strongly linked with Leeds forward Raphinha and his fellow Brazilian Richarlison.

Tottenham eventually signed Richarlison from Everton.

It is understood Sterling has agreed personal terms on a five-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.

Raheem Sterling left Liverpool in 2015 to join Manchester City (John Walton/PA)
(PA Archive)

Sterling joined City from Liverpool for an initial £44m in July 2015 and has played a key role in their success under Pep Guardiola.

He has won four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and three League Cups at the Etihad Stadium, and scored 131 goals in 339 appearances for the reigning Premier League champions.

Sterling grew up in north-west London and began his career at QPR before joining Liverpool in 2012.

