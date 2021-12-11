A look at some of Raheem Sterling’s Premier League goals as he joins 100 club

Sterling scored from the penalty spot in the second half against Wolves.

Andy Hampson
Saturday 11 December 2021 14:15
Raheem Sterling has scored his 100th Premier League goal (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Raheem Sterling scored his 100th Premier League goal in Manchester City’s clash with Wolves on Saturday.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at some notable goals in that century.

Number one – Liverpool v Reading, October 20, 2012

Sterling’s first Premier League goal earned Liverpool a tight win against Reading (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Archive)

Sterling’s first goal in a Liverpool shirt proved the sole and decisive strike in a tight win over Reading at Anfield. Then just 17, Sterling capped a commanding display by racing on to a flick from Luis Suarez to tuck home in the 29th minute. The win earned Brendan Rodgers a first home league win as Liverpool manager at the fifth time of asking.

Last Liverpool strike – Liverpool 2 Newcastle 0, April 13, 2015

A fine early effort underlined Sterling’s quality against a backdrop of faltering contract negotiations. It proved his final Liverpool goal, with a £44million move to City agreed the following summer.

Opens City account – Man City 2 Watford 0, August 29, 2015

The England forward notched his first for City when he broke the resistance of Watford in the 47th minute at the Etihad Stadium. After a goalless first half, City manager Manuel Pellegrini moved Sterling into a central role and the move reaped immediate rewards, setting up City for a comfortable win.

Late show – Bournemouth 1 Man City 2, August 26, 2017

Sterling dramatically netted nine minutes into injury time with a deflected shot to cap a City fightback and launch what proved a decisive 18-game winning run in Pep Guardiola’s first title-winning campaign at the club. He was sent off in the celebrations that followed too, adding to the climax.

Late repeat – Man City 2 Southampton 1, November 29, 2017

City acquired the knack of grinding out vital wins in the cold, dark months of that 2017-18 title success and Sterling underlined their never-say-die spirit with a stunning late winner against the Saints. This time there were 96 minutes on the clock as Sterling exchanged passes with Kevin De Bruyne and curled a fine shot into the top corner from the edge of the area, sparking wild celebrations on the touchline.

Half-century – Arsenal 0 Man City 2, August 12, 2018

City and Sterling delivered an early statement of intent on the opening day of the 2018-19 campaign. Sterling launched what proved a successful title defence in fine style as he cut in from the left and slammed home his 50th Premier League strike after 14 minutes at the Emirates Stadium.

Making the difference – Arsenal 0 Man City 1, February 21, 2021

Sterling grabbed the only goal against the Gunners (John Walton/PA)
(PA Archive)

Guardiola’s side overcame a slow start to take command of the title race with a long winning run, though they were not always at their free-scoring best. This trip to the Emirates was one such occasion but Sterling’s early header proved enough.

