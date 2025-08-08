Why rainbow armbands won’t be worn by Premier League captains this season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Premier League captains will not wear rainbow armbands this season.

The league is understood to have ended its partnership with LGBT+ inclusion charity Stonewall which has run for 10 years. As part of that campaign, captains were asked to wear rainbow-coloured armbands and all players given the option to wear rainbow-coloured bootlaces.

As first reported by the Daily Telegraph, the partnership has now concluded and the league will instead develop its own campaign during LGBT+ history month in February, drawing on the increased in-house expertise of the league and its clubs.

It is understood captain’s armbands will not play a part in any new campaign, or on campaigns around other topics either.

During last season’s Rainbow Laces campaign, the Football Association issued a reminder to Crystal Palace skipper Marc Guehi about kit regulations after he wore a rainbow armband that had the words ‘I love Jesus’ written on it.

The FA did not take further action when he wore a similar armband in a subsequent match.

The FA did not get involved at all in the case of Ipswich captain Sam Morsy, who chose to wear a standard captain’s armband in the two matches covered by last season’s campaign owing to his religious beliefs.

Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi wore a rainbow armband which said ‘Jesus hearts You’ on it ( Julian Finney/Getty Images )

It is understood Stonewall’s campaign will continue via the charity’s other Rainbow Laces partners.

A Stonewall spokesperson said: “Rainbow Laces has helped improve LGBTQ+ inclusion, acceptance and participation in sport at all levels, whether player, participant or fan.

“Rainbow Laces has helped to significantly shift the dial and while it can still prove difficult for elite players themselves to be openly LGBTQ+on the pitch, there are now some role models; at the grassroots level it is easier to participate and as a fan the LGBTQ+ community has increasingly felt more accepted.

“Over the years, Rainbow Laces has benefited from a wide range of partners with a natural ebb and flow reflecting cultural and sporting changes. Alongside other sporting bodies the FA has been instrumental in advancing LGBTQ+ inclusion at the grassroots level and more recently the Women’s Super League has taken up the mantle as the women’s game has grown – enabling Rainbow Laces to reach more diverse audiences.

“Increasingly, the younger generation – where one in 10 identify as LGBTQ+ – are focusing on fitness, health and mental wellbeing. Enabling LGBTQ+ inclusion and participation in sport remains vital; Rainbow Laces and its sporting partners will remain at the centre of those efforts in the years to come.”

Top-flight captains have also agreed they and their team-mates will continue to take the knee, but only for the two fixtures designated for the ‘No Room For Racism’ campaign during Black History Month in October.

England’s women’s team said before their Euro 2025 semi-final against Italy that they would no longer take the knee.

They said stopping the gesture was intended to be seen as a signal that more needed to be done to tackle racism, in the wake of abuse directed towards England player Jess Carter during the tournament.