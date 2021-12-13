Football rumours: Erik Ten Tag next at Old Trafford if Ralf Rangnick fails

The Ajax boss has impressed in Europe.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 13 December 2021 07:13
Erik ten Tag has emerged as an option to take over permanently at Old Trafford if Ralf Rangnick fails to make an impression (Adam Davy/PA)
Erik ten Tag has emerged as an option to take over permanently at Old Trafford if Ralf Rangnick fails to make an impression (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Archive)

What the papers say

Ajax boss Erik Ten Tag has emerged as an option to take over permanently at Manchester United if Ralf Rangnick fails to make an impression, according to the Mirror. The paper says Ten Hag, 51, has admitted he wants a new challenge and it is thought the Red Devils are looking for someone who can bring the best out of under-performing players.

The Mail reports Arsenal will struggle to hold onto young forward Khayon Edwards. The 18-year-old is in the final year of his scholarship with the Gunners, for whom he has scored 14 times this season. The paper says Bundesliga clubs Hertha Berlin, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen are all interested in Edwards.

Goals have been flowing for Ben Brereton Diaz at Blackburn (Richard Sellers/PA)
(PA Wire)

He has scored an impressive 17 goals in the Championship this term but the asking price for Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz is reportedly just too much for Leeds. The Sun says the Whites have been put off by Rovers wanting £25million for the Chile international, with Spain’s Sevilla also interested in the 22-year-old.

Recommended

The paper also reports Liverpool will sell defender Nat Phillips, but will not allow him to leave on loan to West Ham. The 24-year-old is being courted by the Irons as cover for the injured Angelo Ogbonna and the Reds will sign off on his departure – though only if it is permanent and the London club pay a £10m transfer fee.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Divock Origi: Italy’s Tuttomercato reports the Liverpool and Belgium striker, 26, is being targeted by AC Milan and Atalanta.

Divock Origi could be heading to Italy (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

Rodrygo: The Reds have been heavily linked with a move for the 20-year-old Brazilian, but Fabrizio Romano says Real Madrid do not plan to offload the forward.

Steve Cook: Newcastle have been priced out of a deal for Burnley defender James Tarkowski so will instead attempt to sign the 30-year-old from Bournemouth, according to the Sun.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in