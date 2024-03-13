Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Austria coach Ralf Rangnick has dropped three players from the national team squad for upcoming friendly games because they took part in homophobic chants after the Vienna derby last month. Austria’s Euro 2024 group includes France and Netherlands.

Rapid Vienna players Marco Grull, Guido Burgstaller and goalkeeper Niklas Hedl were not included in Rangnick's team for games against Slovakia and Turkey after they were filmed taking part in the chanting following a 3-0 win against Austria Vienna on 25 February.

"This is something that I will not tolerate in a team where I am a coach, whether in a club or here with the national team," Rangnick said when he made his squad announcement Monday evening. "Everything we stand for with the national team is at the other end of the scale, and I told the boys that on the phone."

The former Manchester United and Leipzig coach said the players' exclusion was not permanent, leaving open the possibility they could be recalled for the European Championship.

"In that case, I expect the boys to take this issue seriously and understand what it means for people when they are publicly insulted or discriminated against in such a way," Rangnick said.

Grull, Burgstaller and Hedl were among five Rapid Vienna players banned by the Austrian Bundesliga for several games last week because of the homophobic abuse chanting, as was Rapid managing director Steffen Hofmann and assistant coach Stefan Kulovits.

The players were also ordered to take part in workshops on the issue of discrimination.

Hofmann was banned for two months, with one month suspended, and Kulovits was banned for three, with one month suspended, while he must also attend a discrimination workshop.

Austria is in Group D with France, the Netherlands and a playoff winner at Euro 2024, which will be hosted by Germany 14 June to 14 July.