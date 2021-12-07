Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that coach Chris Armas and sports psychologist Sascha Lense will be the first appointments to his backroom staff as Manchester United’s interim manager.

Rangnick hopes to have both Armas and Lense working under him at Carrington later this week once their visa applications have been completed.

Armas has previously worked as a manager himself in Major League Soccer, taking charge of Toronto FC and New York Red Bulls, through which he met Rangnick during his time with the Red Bull football group.

Lense worked under Rangnick at RB Leipzig, winning promotion to the Bundesliga during the 2015-16 season.

“So far, I’m very happy to work with the staff I worked with last week,” the United manager said. “They gave me a lot of help in preparation for the Crystal Palace game.

“We have decided to bring in a sport psychologist, Sascha Lense. He’s from Germany, a former second divison player.

“I used to work with him three years at Leipzig, the year we won promotion to the first division and he worked the following years as head coach with Ralph Hasenhuttl.

“He will be introduced to the team as soon as he has his work permit and visa, so I hope to have him on board either tomorrow or at the latest on Thursday.

On Armas, Rangnick added: “He will also hopefully be able to join us in the next two days.”

Rangnick’s attempts to appoint familiar faces to his staff have been frustrated by post-Brexit immigration regulations and the nature of his six-month interim appointment, with many of those who could have been considered for roles tied down to long-term contracts.

“I will obviously try to find one, two, maybe three people who can join us in the one or two weeks but due to the Brexit regulations it’s not too easy,” he said last week.

“Many of my former colleagues, no matter if it is video analysts or assistant coaches are in long-term contracts with big clubs so they are not available right now and we have to be a bit smart and clever and find the right people.

“I hope that we can get them in here in the next one or two weeks, but I cannot tell you any names.”