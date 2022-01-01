Ralf Rangnick lauds willingness of Man Utd squad to learn and ‘take next steps’

The German is unbeaten in his first five match in charge of Manchester United.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 01 January 2022 13:20
Ralf Rangnick is unbeaten in his first five games as Manchester United boss (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has been impressed by his side’s willingness to learn during his first few weeks in the job.

Rangnick was appointed as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s replacement until the end of the season at the start of last month and has been tasked with getting United’s season back on track.

They are unbeaten in his opening five games, with a Covid-19 outbreak hitting the squad before Christmas, but performances have been far from convincing.

The German is remaining short-sighted for his 2022 goals but says the improvements his players have already made could make for a successful season.

“I think we have taken some steps already, bearing in my mind we have not had much time to train,” he told the club’s official website.

“So far, I see that the players are willing to learn, to take the next steps and this for me is the most important part for the upcoming weeks and months.

“Just keep developing the team. This is my job and it’s not so much thinking about the end of the season, nobody can foresee that.

“We can look into the crystal ball, but we will not get the answers. For us, it’s about taking the next steps and developing this group of players.”

United, who beat Burnley 3-1 on Thursday, are back in action against Wolves on Monday night.

