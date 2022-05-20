Ralf Rangnick reveals biggest regret from time as Manchester United manager
The interim manager will bow out after Sunday’s game against Crystal Palace
Ralf Rangnick said the biggest disappointment of his time in charge of Manchester United is their failure to forge a team spirit after admitting their mentality has not been good enough.
The interim manager will bow out after Sunday’s game against Crystal Palace, when Erik ten Hag will take over, and feels the turning point in his reign was their Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid.
It came in a run of six defeats in 11 games and Rangnick is frustrated United have not shown more fight as their season has become an anti-climax.
“Since the Atletico game we didn’t find our shape our form again,” he said. “This has to do with confidence, also mentality and team spirit. For me, the biggest disappointment is we didn’t develop a certain team spirit. This is the biggest issue. After we dropped out against Atletico, we have lost confidence and energy.”
United could finish sixth, which would send them into the Europa League, but risk being overhauled by West Ham and condemned to the Europa Conference League.
And Rangnick urged them to use Eintracht Frankfurt as role models after the German club won the Europa League to earn a place in next season’s Champions League.
“I think the players want to get things right,” he said. “I am also positive they would rather play in the Europa League rather than the Europa Conference League. I think it is a big difference if a club like Manchester United plays in the Europa League than Europa Conference League. You could see a club like Frankfurt, who finished in lower half of Bundesliga, won the Europa League and qualified for Champions League and this should also be an incentive.”
United will be without several injured players on Sunday while Luke Shaw, who has just become a father for a second time, and Jadon Sancho and Phil Jones are doubts.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies