Ralf Rangnick has not ruled out managing Manchester United beyond the end of the season after finally starting work as the Old Trafford club's new interim manager.

Rangnick has signed a six-month contract to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, after which he will act in a consultancy role for a further two years.

Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag are understood to be among United's leading candidates for the permanent role but Rangnick suggested he may be open to staying on himself.

The 63-year-old's most recent stints in coaching were two single seasons with RB Leipzig, switching from his role as sporting director at the wider Red Bull football group.

"The people with whom I have spoken so far have been very clear that we’re talking about a six, six and a half month role as a manager currently," said Rangnick.

"We have never spoken about what will happen in the summer. Right now I’m fully aware they might be looking for a new manager. If they will then speak with me about that, we will see.

"Maybe if they ask my opinion and everything goes well and we develop the team I might even make the same recommendation to the board that I did at Leipzig twice when I recommended it might be a good idea to keep working with me for one year.

"But this is all hypothetical," Rangnick insisted. "We cannot speak about that. For me now it’s about winning the next games and this is the major focus."

Michael Carrick, who took caretaker charge of United immediately after Solskjaer's departure, stepped down from his role as first team coach and left with immediate effect after Thursday's 3-2 win against Arsenal.

Rangnick revealed that he spoke to Carrick about his decision to leave United after a 15-year and attempted to convince him to stay but was unsuccessful.

"I met with Michael and with Kieran [McKenna] but especially with Michael two days ago, I had a long private conversation with him for more than an hour," he said.

"I was trying to convince him to stay on board but he had obviously taken that decision weeks ago that he needed a break and a rest after thirty years in professional football.

"In the end I had to accept that, in a way I can also understand his decision."