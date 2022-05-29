Ralf Rangnick will not continue as Manchester United consultant after taking Austria job

Rangnick’s spell in charge of the team was underwhelming

Mark Critchley
Northern Football Correspondent
Sunday 29 May 2022 15:02
Comments
<p>Ralf Rangnick will not be involved with Manchester United going forwards </p>

(PA Wire)

Ralf Rangnick will not take up his consultancy role with Manchester United in order to focus solely on his work as Austria’s national team manager.

The 63-year-old was set to remain tied to Old Trafford for a further two years in an advisory position, despite his six-month spell as interim manager coming to a difficult end.

Rangnick, who accepted the offer to become Austria’s head coach in April, oversaw United finishing with their lowest-ever Premier League points tally.

United described Rangnick’s departure as a “mutual agreement”, which was reached after both agreed his commitments with Austria would leave less time to work with the Old Trafford club than anticipated.

Rangnick is understood to have held a lengthy conversation with his permanent replacement Erik ten Hag last week before announcing his departure on Sunday.

A United statement read: “Manchester United would like to thank Ralf Rangnick for his efforts as interim manager over the past six months.

“By mutual agreement, Ralf will now focus solely on his new role as manager of the Austria national team and will not therefore be taking up a consultancy role at Old Trafford.

“We would like to wish Ralf the best of luck in this next chapter of his career.”

Rangnick’s first game in charge of Austria comes in a Nations League meeting with Croatia on Friday.

