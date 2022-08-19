Jump to content
Ralph Hasenhuttl calls for improvement in Southampton’s away form

Saints took just three points from their final seven top-flight away fixtures last season

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 19 August 2022 12:06
Comments
Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton struggled away from St Mary’s last season (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Wire)

Ralph Hasenhuttl admits Southampton must improve their Premier League away form following a miserable record on the road last season.

Saints have not won away from St Mary’s since beating Tottenham in February and picked up only three top-flight victories on opposition territory across the 2021-22 campaign.

Having been thumped 4-1 by Spurs in north London on the opening weekend, manager Hasenhuttl takes his side to Leicester on Saturday knowing an upturn is required.

“We had seasons where we have been horrible at home and unbelievably good away,” he said.

“Last season was the opposite, with a long unbeaten run at home and then away we were struggling, with two or three good games, but this is not enough.

“We know we need to do more there. We must show our fans from the first moment that we are willing to show a different face.

“New players are coming in and with every session and every day we are sitting together, working together, this becomes a unit and this is good.”

While Saints have bolstered their squad with six summer recruits, Leicester’s transfer activity has been limited to the arrival of back-up goalkeeper Alex Smithies.

Hasenhuttl, who still feels a lingering grievance over the controversial opener in the 4-1 loss at the King Power Stadium on the final day of last term, remains wary of the quality within Brendan Rodgers’ squad.

“We have a little bit of a different squad now,” said the Austrian, who has won two of four league matches away to the Foxes.

“They have not signed one player so far but they are still a team that has played a lot of competitive games, also in international football, a side that has played for a top 10 ranking the last years all the time.

“You see the quality they have in every position. It’s still a ground where we like to go because we’ve had some good games there.”

