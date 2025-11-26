Paris St Germain prove too strong for Tottenham despite Randal Kolo Muani double

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A hat-trick by Paris St Germain midfielder Vitinha consigned Tottenham to another defeat, but Thomas Frank’s team produced a battling display in a 5-3 loss.

Spurs were desperate for a response after Sunday’s 4-1 thrashing at Arsenal and twice took the lead in the French capital through Richarlison and Randal Kolo Muani.

PSG loanee Kolo Muani grabbed his second against his parent club with 18 minutes left, but Vitinha sealed his treble soon after to end Tottenham’s unbeaten run in the Champions League and leave them 15th in the league phase after five fixtures.

The scrutiny on Frank had increased after defeat at Arsenal and he turned to the younger members of his squad in Paris with Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and Pape Sarr recalled.

It could have been with half an eye on Saturday’s visit of Fulham, but Bergvall started brightly and a lovely flick released Gray in the penalty area only for his centre to be intercepted by Marquinhos on his 500th appearance for PSG.

Ruiz had already whistled a long-range shot wide for the hosts before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia curled another effort past the post with 18 minutes played.

Kvaratskhelia nearly produced the opener two minutes later but his heavy touch allowed Guglielmo Vicario the chance to pat away before Cristian Romero cleared.

Tottenham failed to make the most of their first corner and despite being without a shot by the half hour mark, the intent of Frank’s team was clear to see.

Kolo Muani – in action against his parent club – was unable to pick out Gray from one promising attack moments later but Spurs stunned the Champions League winners in the 35th minute.

Tottenham’s young guns were central to it with another Bergvall flick able to send Gray away and he chipped to the back post for Kolo Muani to tee up Richarlison for a simple close-range header.

It looked enough to give Spurs a half-time lead but Vitinha had other ideas as he thundered home an equaliser from 25 yards via the crossbar, after Quentin Ndjantou picked him out following Kvaratskhelia’s short corner.

Frank’s team deserved more but regrouped straight after the break to go 2-1 ahead after 50 minutes.

A set-piece did the trick after Pedro Porro’s delivery to the back post was nodded back into a dangerous area by Richarlison and although Gray’s flick was cleared off the line by William Pacho, Kolo Muani rifled in the loose ball to open his account for Tottenham.

Parc des Princes was momentarily silenced but it sparked three goals in 13 minutes for PSG.

Vitinha produced another equaliser after he was afforded too much space and cut inside to curl home with his left foot in the 53rd minute.

Six minutes later and Ruiz completed the turnaround with a smart finish, but only after Sarr had been dispossessed just outside his own penalty area.

Another poor goal was conceded when Kvaratskhelia’s corner was not sufficiently dealt with and Pacho fired home with 65 minutes played.

Kolo Muani bundled his way into the penalty area and drilled into the bottom corner with 18 minutes left, but the hosts were awarded a penalty when Romero handled Vitinha’s shot moments later.

Vitinha sent Vicario the wrong way to complete his hat-trick before a late red card for Lucas Hernandez on a night where Spurs showed much-needed attacking impetus.