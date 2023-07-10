Favourite emerges to sign Randal Kolo Muani as first domino in striker market

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Paris Saint-Germain are now leading the race for Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani, in a move that could well have a knock-on effect on the rest of a highly-competitive striker's market this summer.

While the pursuit is entirely separate to Kylian Mbappe's future, since the French champions are looking for a No 9 regardless, it may well affect the plans of other clubs.

The 24-year-old is almost seen as the ideal striker target this summer in how he offers an increasingly rare set of qualities but is also gettable for a relatively reasonable price, with all of Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur having seriously looked.

It is understood that PSG's interest has influenced Bayern's position, especially as they accelerate attempts to sign Harry Kane. The German champions had been seen as favourites to secure Kolo Muani just a few months ago but that has now changed.

PSG are understood to have successfully sold the idea that a return to his home nation will suit him better at this point in his career, as Luis Enrique attempts to build a new stage of the Qatari project. While Frankfurt had previously set a price of around £100m, it is believed a deal can be struck for £80m.

That has also shaped United's plans although there had already been a rethink about how to apportion their summer budget, with Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund potentially offering a cheaper option, who Erik ten Hag also greatly admires.