Rangers are looking to complete a remarkable upset as they take a 4-2 lead into the second leg of their Europa League play-off against Borussia Dortmund.

The Scottish champions produced a stunning performance in the first leg, although Raphael Guerreiro’s late goal did at least keep Dortmund in with a chance.

They will have to mount a comeback without Erling Haaland, though, who has not travelled to Glasgow due to a groin injury.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst urged his side to approach the tie with the same vigour. “We were at the top of our game last week, to proceed tomorrow we have to have the same performance,” he said.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 8pm on Thursday 24 February at Ibrox.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2, with coverage beginning at 7.15pm.

Team news

Rangers will be without Aaron Ramsey, while Ianis Hagi remains a long-term absentee.

Erling Haaland has not travelled to Glasgow as he recovers from a groin injury. Manuel Akanji, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Mateu Morey and Marcel Schmelzer will also all miss out.

Predicted line-ups

Rangers: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Helander, Barisic; Lundstram, Jack, Aribo; Arfield, Morelos, Kent

Dortmund: Kobel; Can, Hummels, Pongracic; Hazard, Bellingham, Dahoud, Guerreiro; Brandt, Reus; Malen

Prediction

Dortmund should have the necessary quality and firepower to beat Rangers and overhaul the deficit, however, that will certainly be made more difficult by a charged atmosphere at Ibrox. It may require extra-time to split the two teams but, eventually, the Bundesliga side should still prevail. Rangers 1-3 Dortmund (1-4 aet).