Rangers vs Celtic live stream: How to watch Old Firm derby online and on TV

Rangers take on Celtic at Ibrox on Sunday afternoon as they look to keep their challenge for the Scottish Premiership title on track.

The Gers enter the match three points behind their Old Firm rivals, with just seven matchdays remaining. With six wins in a row under their belts across all competitions, they could hardly be in better form ahead of what is the most important fixture of the club’s domestic season.

The visitors, meanwhile, have their 3-0 victory in the reverse fixture at Celtic Park at the beginning of February to thank for their advantage in the title race, and a win here would extend their lead to what could well be an insurmountable six points.

Here is everything you need to know about Rangers vs Celtic:

When is Rangers vs Celtic?

Rangers vs Celtic will kick off 12:00 in the UK on Sunday 3 April at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland.

How can I watch Rangers vs Celtic on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage beginning at 11:00. Fans can also stream the game live on the Sky Go app or via the NOW TV service.

Team news

Both Alfredo Morelos and Aaron Ramsey are doubts for Rangers after picking up injuries while away on international duty with Colombia and Wales respectively. The former has a thigh strain and both will face late fitness tests ahead of the clash at Ibrox. Forward Fashion Sakala could also miss out after being absent from Zambia’s international fixtures due to a positive Covid-19 test.

For Celtic, forward Daizen Maeda could miss out after missing Japan’s fixtures with Australia and Vietnam. The 24-year-old joined the club on loan in January and has scored six times in 14 appearances since then.

Predicted line-ups

Rangers: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Bassey; Jack, Lundstram; Ramsey, Aribo, Kent; Morelos.

Celtic: Hart; Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; Hatate, McGregor, Rogic; Jota, Giakoumakis, Abada.

Odds

Rangers 8/5

Draw 12/5

Celtic 9/5

Prediction

Both sides are very evenly matched but Rangers are the team with ground to make up and will be more desperate for a win than Celtic, who can play with a little less pressure despite the disadvantage of being away from home, and those factors could cancel each other. 1-1.