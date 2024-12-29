Philippe Clement under pressure as Rangers fall 14 points behind leaders Celtic

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Philippe Clement insists he is too busy trying to fix ragged Rangers to think about his future at the Ibrox club.

The Gers boss was speaking after a 2-2 comeback draw against Motherwell at Fir Park saw the Light Blues fall 14 points behind Premiership leaders Celtic ahead of their meeting at Ibrox on January 2.

The Belgian was under pressure following the 2-1 Boxing Day defeat at St Mirren, where he described the first-half performance as unacceptable, but the first 45 minutes against Well were equally inept as goals from Apostolos Stamatelopoulos and Tawanda Maswanhise gave Stuart Kettlewell’s side a deserved interval lead.

Clement, who claimed tiredness, illness and injury had led to seven changes to his side, again had to use his bench for a reaction and half-time substitute Hamza Igamane scored twice for a draw but their title hopes remained in tatters.

Asked if he had any concerns about his position, the Gers boss said: “No, I’m not concerned about that because I’m only busy with the team.

“And we knew before the season what a challenging project it would be.

“It’s difficult to speak about that because you will not understand and people outside maybe will not understand but there has been an evolution made.

“Not in the last two games - we have hurt ourselves.

“But there were good games in the last couple of weeks where the team showed the potential.

“So, we’re taking steps, but you cannot speak about that after losing points against St Mirren and against Motherwell, I know.

“But we hurt ourselves. It’s avoidable individual mistakes and in those moments the opponent kills it off.

“We need to work hard to be much more resilient and determined in these defensive actions. That’s going to be one part of the game, but of course also with the ball.”

When asked if the board had indicated they would support him and if anything had changed, Clement said: “Yes, they made a really clear statement about that in the beginning of the season and now also with the people involved (new chief executive Patrick Stewart).

“Do you think with another manager we would not have made mistakes today defensively?

“Was it a problem that the structure of the team was not good? So, those are things that a board needs to decide.”

