Rangers thrashed 10-man Celtic 4-1 in the Old Firm derby on Sunday as the champions continued their on-pitch Scottish Premiership title parade.

Rangers won their first domestic title in 10 years in March, ending Celtic’s remarkable period of dominance.

And on Sunday, Steven Gerrard’s side defeated their rivals for the second time in two weeks – following their fourth-round Scottish Cup win against the Hoops on 18 April.

Kemar Roofe opened the scoring for Rangers in the 26th minute at Ibrox, before Callum McGregor was sent off for second-placed Celtic due to a foul in the build-up to the goal.

Despite the one-man deficit, the visitors equalised through Odsonne Edouard on the half-hour mark, only for Alfredo Morelos to restore Rangers’ lead three minutes later.

Roofe completed a brace midway through the second half, before Jermaine Defoe rounded out the scoring for Gerrard’s side in added time.

The result saw ‘Gers go 23 points clear of Celtic with two games remaining this season.