Rangers lash out at Scottish referees in strongly-worded statement after Celtic defeat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rangers have lashed out at the state of refereeing in Scottish football in the wake of their 3-1 League Cup semi-final defeat to Celtic on Sunday.

In a strongly-worded statement, the club said they remain "unsatisfied" following a meeting with the Scottish FA to discuss key incidents during the game.

Rangers were reduced to 10 men in the 38th minute when Thelo Aasgaard was sent off for a foul on Celtic's Anthony Ralston.

But their main gripe centres around the failure of referee Nick Walsh to dismiss Auston Trusty for appearing to kick out at keeper Jack Butland in the final moments of the first half, despite a VAR review.

Rangers' statement read: "The handling of key incidents during Sunday's semi-final has again raised legitimate concerns about the consistency of refereeing in Scottish football.

"Club representatives met with the Scottish FA this evening to seek explanations for major decisions in the match, including the incident involving Jack Butland and Auston Trusty.

"Following that meeting, we remain unsatisfied with the explanation of the referee's decision in that incident, the application of the Laws of the Game, and the VAR review itself, which we do not believe was sufficiently robust or thorough.

"We recognise that refereeing decisions can impact both sides in a game, but too many important matches continue to be influenced by calls that are inconsistent and difficult to justify.

open image in gallery Rangers were frustrated that Celtic's Auston Trusty was not sent off after kicking goalkeeper Jack Butland ( Getty Images )

"These decisions have real consequences, determining results, impacting fans, and affecting the livelihoods of players, coaches and staff whose work is judged by outcomes on the pitch.

"The club has consistently raised issues as they have occurred with the Scottish FA, but we do not feel there has been enough change in how refereeing is being developed at the highest level.

"We understand and share the anger among our supporters, who have grown frustrated at the repeated inconsistencies in major match decisions that continue to affect the club.

"For the benefit of our supporters and the wider game in the country, we will continue to hold the Scottish FA to account and expect them to lead meaningful progress that delivers lasting improvement."

PA