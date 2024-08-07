Rangers boss eyes Champions League qualification - for bigger transfer kitty

Support truly

Rangers need to be playing in the Champions League if they are to compete in the transfer market, according to manager Philippe Clement.

He says the money that comes from Champions League qualification will “make a world of difference” as they look to break the Celtic dominance, that has seen them win 9 of the last 10 SPL titles.

“Of course everybody wants to be in the Champions League,” he said, reported by the club website.

“For the club it would be a big world of difference, for the players also because they get better paid in the Champions League, so they like that more.

“That’s why you need to be prepared for the two scenarios also in your talks with players.

Philippe Clement believes qualifying for the Champions League would give Rangers key advantage ( Andrew Milligan/PA Wire )

“It’s really clear that in some cases it’s only possible when you get Champions League money.

“And it’s the biggest stage in the world, so you can play against the best players in the world.”

The war in Ukraine caused the first leg to be relocated to the Polish city of Lublin, around 100km from the Ukrainian border.

The second leg, on Tuesday, 12 August, will also be played at a semi-neutral venue, with ongoing work at their Ibrox Stadium, meaning that Rangers are playing their ‘home’ matches, until the end of September, at Hampden Park.

The winners will then meet FC Twente of the Netherlands or Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg in a play-off round to reach the main draw.

Rangers reached the Europa League final in 2022 when they were beaten on penalties by Eintracht Frankfurt, an achievement and experience Clement is not dismissing.

“I think all the European competitions evolved that much, also in Europe League you have really big games. Even in the Conference League, at the end stage you can have really big games.”