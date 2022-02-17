Borussia Dortmund vs Rangers live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online and on TV tonight

Everything you need to know as the Europa League returns at the knockout phase

Rangers travel to Borussia Dortmund tonight in the Europa League knockout stage play-off round in what is a huge test for the Scottish champions.

The play-off round sees those teams who finished runners-up in the Europa League group stage face sides who have dropped down from the Champions League for a place in the last-16.

Rangers finished behind Lyon in Group A thanks to a win over Sparta Prague under new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Dortmund, meanwhile, finished a disappointing third behind Ajax and Sporting Lisbon as their Champions League campaign ended early.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Dortmund vs Rangers?

The match kicks off at 5:45pm GMT on Thursday 17 February.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown on BT Sport 2, with coverage getting underway from 5:15pm. It will also be available to stream live on the BT Sport app and website.

Team news

Erling Haaland remains a major doubt for Dortmund due to a groin injury. The star striker has not played since January and has missed BVB’s last two matches. Mats Hummels returned from injury at the weekend in Dortmund’s win over Union Berlin.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is close to having a fully-fit squad, as defender Filip Helander nears a return following a long-term injury lay-off. Aaron Ramsey is yet to make his first start for the club following his loan move from Juventus.

Predicted line-ups

Dortmund: Kobel; Akanji, Zagadou, Hummels, Guerreiro; Bellingham, Witsel, Dahoud; Reus, Malen, Brandt

Rangers: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Barisic; Jack, Kamara; Kent, Ramsey, Aribo; Morelos

Odds

Dortmund: 4/11

Draw: 4/1

Rangers: 7/1

Prediction

While Rangers have impressed defensively in Europe in recent seasons, Dortmund should have too much attacking quality for the Scottish champions. Dortmund 3-1 Rangers

