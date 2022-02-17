Rangers face Borussia Dortmund this evening in the Europa League, as the knockout stages of the competition get underway with the play-round.

Dortmund have dropped down from the Champions League after a disappointing group stage campaign that saw the German side finish behind Ajax and Sporting Lisbon.

Rangers scraped into the knockout stages after beating Sparta Prague in their last group fixture under new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst to finish runners-up to Lyon.

The Glasgow side trail rivals Celtic by a point in the Premiership table, while Dortmund are also second place in the Bundesliga, six points behind rivals Bayern Munich.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match tonight.

When is Dortmund vs Rangers?

The match kicks off at 5:45pm GMT on Thursday 17 February.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown on BT Sport 2, with coverage getting underway from 5:15pm. It will also be available to stream live on the BT Sport app and website.

Team news

Erling Haaland remains a major doubt for Dortmund due to a groin injury. The star striker has not played since January and has missed BVB’s last two matches. Mats Hummels returned from injury at the weekend in Dortmund’s win over Union Berlin.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is close to having a fully-fit squad, as defender Filip Helander nears a return following a long-term injury lay-off. Aaron Ramsey is yet to make his first start for the club following his loan move from Juventus.

Predicted line-ups

Dortmund: Kobel; Akanji, Zagadou, Hummels, Guerreiro; Bellingham, Witsel, Dahoud; Reus, Malen, Brandt

Rangers: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Barisic; Jack, Kamara; Kent, Ramsey, Aribo; Morelos

Odds

Dortmund: 4/11

Draw: 4/1

Rangers: 7/1

Prediction

While Rangers have impressed defensively in Europe in recent seasons, Dortmund should have too much attacking quality for the Scottish champions. Dortmund 3-1 Rangers