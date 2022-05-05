Rangers will need to come from behind if they are to reach a first European final since 2008 when they host RB Leipzig at Ibrox tonight.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side are one goal down heading into tonight’s Europa League semi-final second leg after Angelino’s late strike earned RB Leipzig a narrow 1-0 win in Germany.

Rangers will need to harness the power of Ibrox once again as they look to turn the tie around, following stirring performances against Borussia Dortmund, Red Star Belgarde and Braga to reach the last four.

The Glasgow side drew 1-1 with Celtic on Sunday as their Old Firm rivals closed in on the Premiership title, but reaching the Europa League final would be a remarkable achievement for the Scottish champions - with West Ham facing Eintracht Frankfurt in the other semi-final tie.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match tonight.

When is Rangers vs RB Leipzig?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 5 May at Ibrox, Glasgow.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 7pm. BT Sport subscribers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the team news?

Rangers striker Kemar Roofe could return after missing the last three games with a knee injury. Roofe’s absence has been felt with Alfredo Morelos out for the season, while Aaron Ramsey is also an injury doubt with a hamstring problem. Filip Helander and Ianis Hagi are long-term absentees.

RB Leipzig will welcome back Willi Orban, Kevin Kampl and Mohamed Simakan after they missed the first leg due to suspension. Josko Gvardiol is an injury doubt.

Predicted line-ups

Rangers: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Bassey, Barisic; Lundstram, Jack, Kamara; Aribo, Roofe, Kent

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi; Simakan, Orban, Halstenberg; Henrichs, Laimer, Adams, Angelino; Olmo; Silva, Nkunku

Odds

Rangers: 13/5

Draw: 13/5

RB Leipzig: Evens

Prediction

Rangers to storm through in extra time. Rangers 2-0 RB Leipzig