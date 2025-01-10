Rangers slammed as ‘disgrace’ as pressure grows on Philippe Clement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Philippe Clement claimed the Rangers board are “200 per cent” behind him after Gers fans exploded in anger following the 1-1 draw against Dundee which left them 15 points behind Premiership leaders Celtic.

Rangers began the game with just three wins in 10 league fixtures away from Ibrox and they fell behind in the sixth minute to a finish from attacking midfielder Oluwaseun Adewumi.

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd said the club are an “absolute disgrace” and was confounded that Rangers have fallen further behind Celtic despite a 3-0 win over their Old Firm rivals last week.

"It's just excuse after excuse," Boyd told Sky Sports. "Rangers have a team that should be coming here and wiping the floor with Dundee but they're hanging on.

“Thirteen points out of 33 away from home is a disgrace. You can speak about progress but there is none. You speak about players being tired and low in confidence. You absolutely destroyed Celtic a week ago or 10 days ago - destroyed them.

“And you’re struggling for confidence. You lose two, you draw a game and you lose a game before the Celtic game. There was no confidence battle struggle going into the Celtic game.

“And now after it, you’ve drew two games again and there’s a lack of confidence in them. It just doesn’t make sense.

“I just look at the club right now and on the pitch, it’s broken. There’s no patterns of play, there’s nothing. You always refer back to the Celtic game as Rangers’ best performance this season.

“But it can’t just be one-off, we know that. It’s an absolute disgrace that Rangers are in this position.”

The result was more ammunition for those who believe Clement’s time at Ibrox should be up but asked if he was confident that the board, which has a new chief executive in Patrick Stewart, are still behind him 100 per cent, the Belgian boss replied: “Yes, 200 per cent.

“We have talks every day about everything, about January, about next season, about everything. Yes, of course the fans are unhappy.

“We are also unhappy, all of us are unhappy, to lose these three points. Supporters are always behind us when we are good, when we play good games. So today it was not a good game.

“So I understand that they are unhappy about that. I know these supporters, that they don’t give up the moment we show quality. It’s about us showing the quality on the pitch and then they are directly behind the team, always.

“So it’s our task to do that as fast as possible. That starts on Sunday, to show quality again and on both sides of the game. Not only offensively, also defensively.

“Today, defensively, it was better compared with the last away games. In that way, a positive. The game that Clinton Nsiala played for his first game for the Rangers, a positive point.

“But at the end, it’s about results, of course. A lot of points spilled over the last two or three weeks.”

