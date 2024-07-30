Rangers expect to face delay for return to Ibrox Stadium

Support truly

Rangers could be set to play home games away from Ibrox for an extended period, after chairman John Bennett admitted that the September return is “an aspiration at this stage”.

Work on the Copland Stand has been held up by a late shipment of materials, which could see their scheduled home against Hibernian on 28 September moved to an alternative venue.

The club has already arranged to play their August Scottish Premiership, League Cup and European home fixtures at Hampden Park and could be forced to extend their stay.

“When I think about timelines, it’s an aspiration at this stage,” Bennett told club media. “If I think about timelines, clearly it is about the timeline of us returning to our home, which we all desperately want.

“I’m caveating it, there is still uncertainty. We can aspire for that to be at the end of September but it’s an aspiration. I am sorry that I have to caveat this, it frustrates me so much that I have to caveat this.

“Yes, I can have an aspiration - get our people back into our home, final game of September but yes, it could slip beyond that.”

A new cantilever is being constructed at the front of the Copland Rear with almost 1000 new seats, meaning a net capacity increase of almost 600, with these new seats having some of the best views of the Ibrox pitch. The expansion also offers enhanced access for disabled fans and an expanded singing section.

While action off the pitch might be slow, on it Rangers have made huge wholesale changes to their squad. Eight players have already come in, while nine have left, including defender Connor Goldson who has joined Aris Limassol after six years in Glasgow.

Rangers kick off their SPL campaign at Hearts on Saturday 3rd August, while they are currently still waiting to find out who they will play in the Uefa Champions League qualifier just three days later.