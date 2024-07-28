Former Manchester United defender Raphael Varane signs two-year deal with Como

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Former Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has joined Serie A newcomers Como on a two-year deal.

The 31-year-old France international, a World Cup winner in 2018, has headed for Italy after leaving Old Trafford earlier this summer when his three-year stay drew to a close with the expiry of his contract.

A statement on Como’s official website said: “Como 1907 are pleased to announce the signing of French defender Raphael Varane, who played for Manchester United last season, on a two-year contract with an option to extend.

“Considered one of the best defenders of his generation, Varane won three La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues during his time at Real Madrid.

“The 2018 World Cup winner also helped Manchester United win their first major trophies in six years, lifting the 2023 Carabao Cup and then the 2024 FA Cup at Wembley Stadium.”

Varane will join forces with former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, who was appointed head coach in the wake of promotion.

Fabregas said: “Raphael is a special player and his signing is proof of the ambition we have for this club.

“He has won so much in his career and the experience he has gained in two of the best leagues in the world cannot be underestimated. I can’t wait to start working with him.”

Varane said he would set about his new task with “humility”.

He said: “I will meet Cesc again, but this time not as an opponent. I am very happy, I really like his playing philosophy and his passion for football.

“hen we spoke it was very easy to understand each other, so I hope we will have very positive results. In any case, I arrive with a lot of humility to help the team and the club grow.”