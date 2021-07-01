Manchester United are aiming to quickly complete the signing of Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane after Jadon Sancho, in what would represent a coup for the club.

There have been “extensive talks” with the France defender, whose current desire is to move to Old Trafford. Varane feels United currently represent his best option. Real Madrid could yet change that, as could a mega-money offer from Paris Saint-Germain, but that is unlikely. Madrid want to restructure their budget to pursue Kylian Mbappe, and PSG are looking elsewhere for the moment.

Sources close to United’s deal for Varane are cautiously optimistic because more progress has been made than expected.

United are understood to have struck a deal with Borussia Dortmund for Sancho worth €85m (£72.9m) with no add-ons, which will see the 21-year-old become the fourth-most expensive signing in the Old Trafford club’s history.

Sancho, who is currently competing at Euro 2020 with England, came close to leaving Dortmund last summer but United were unable to meet the Bundesliga club’s €120m asking price. But this time the transfer is close and finalising Sancho’s personal terms are expected to be a formality, with a five-year deal on the table.

Sancho will undergo a medical after England’s Euro 2020 campaign is over. Manchester City will receive 15 per cent of the fee (around £9m) having inserted a sell-on clause in the £8m deal which took him to Dortmund in 2017.

With the Sancho deal near and Varane expected to cost around £45m, it is possible that United could effectively complete their starting line-up for around £120m this summer.