Rasmus Hojlund ‘felt a bit guilty’ after Denmark knocked out of Euro 2024
The 21-year-old Manchester United striker failed to take several chances in the last-16 defeat to Germany.
Rasmus Hojlund has admitted to feeling guilty over Denmark’s Euro 2024 exit after failing to score in the tournament.
The Manchester United striker took to social media after Denmark’s 2-0 defeat to Germany in their round-of-16 tie on Saturday night.
Hojlund missed several good chances in Dortmund with ITV pundits Ian Wright and Roy Keane both questioning the clinical nature of his finishing.
“To be honest I didn’t really know what to expect from my first Euros,” Hojlund wrote on his Instagram account after failing to score in four games in Germany.
“Supporting Denmark during a tournament was always one of the highlights as a Dane, playing for Denmark was indescribable.
“I was so eager, and wanted so badly to make our country proud. I texted one of my friends that I felt a bit guilty.
“It’s a weird sentimental mix, because there’s also pride.
“Obviously we wanted to bring the cup home, but the thing that will always bring me pride, both as a footballer and a Dane.”
Hojlund ended his message in Danish, with the translation reading: “We are red we are white. We stand together, side by side.”
The 21-year-old joined United from Atalanta for an initial £64million fee last August, with the deal having the potential to reach up to £72m.
After a difficult start to the season in which he failed to find the net in 16 matches domestically, Hojlund ended the campaign with 16 goals in all competitions.