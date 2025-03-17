Rasmus Hojlund doesn’t deserve the criticism – he didn’t sign up for this

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For a striker to go 21 games without a goal is quite something. When that forward is a Manchester United number nine, the pressure cooker is turned up to its maximum setting.

But while some criticism has been warranted, especially when it appeared Rasmus Hojlund was not putting in the hard yards to cure his most severe bout of profligacy in front of goal yet, there is something the doubters have to bear in mind before venting their fury – the embryonic Dane did not sign up for this.

When Hojlund was shown the United brochures, like many before him, he could not help but be wowed by the glory, the grandeur and, more pertinently, the faith this global footballing behemoth were putting in him by shelling out £72m.

The promise, however, was that an inexperienced striker would only be part of a multi-faceted United attacking unit and he would not be relied upon as the focal point of the forwardline. Not yet anyway.

It is not Hojlund’s fault that United have made such a mess of the recruitment process that Ruben Amorim has no other option than to keep putting the struggling Dane out there, week in, week out, in the hope he finds his goalscoring form sooner rather than later.

There is nobody else. So when the goals dry up, as they might for any 22-year-old in an elevated standard of football that has been thrust upon him in the Premier League, as part of a bottom-half team, we perhaps have to take into account the circumstances before piling on.

open image in gallery Rasmus Hojlund had been enduring a painful goal drought ( EPA )

The effort has returned in recent weeks. Hojlund put in an almighty shift against Real Sociedad last week in United’s most crucial match of the campaign to date, with the Europa League their only hope of salvation this term.

The runs down the channel, getting himself into goalscoring positions – it was all flooding back. The only thing that was lacking was, of course, a goal.

When he was put clean through by Bruno Fernandes in the Leicestershire drizzle on Sunday night, another disappointment seemed on the cards, as Hojlund struggled to get the ball under control as, in a rather cumbersome manner, he plodded towards goal.

Fortunately for Hojlund, Leicester seem to have completely forgotten the basics of any level of football as they lurch from one disaster to the next and the United No 9 had that extra few seconds to compose himself.

What followed was a finish of real aplomb, one that belied a forward without a goal of any kind since mid-December.

United fans are desperate for someone to come and save them from their dystopian nightmare – Fernandes can only do so much.

open image in gallery Hojlund finally ended his goal drought against Leicester ( PA Wire )

open image in gallery The Europa League is Man United's only remaining hope of silverware this season ( Getty Images )

As more embarrassing defeats have presented themselves this season, the more frustration has bubbled to the surface. Hojlund has been the easiest of targets when looking for someone to blame.

Some better form – the club are unbeaten in seven matches, in normal time, their joint-longest run of the season, might enable supporters, and those who analyse the club’s fortunes, the opportunity to step back and appreciate there is more to a player’s poor form than simply misfiring on the pitch.

There is clearly a player in there and Hojlund wouldn’t be the first talented starlet to waste vast potential at Old Trafford, but it is too soon to completely write him off yet.

With some more help in attack, which the summer will hopefully bring – for Amorim’s mental wellbeing as much as anything else – will help Hojlund settle, having lessened his burden.

Then we could see what this talented young forward can do. That finish at the King Power was not of a player without the ability to at least give it a good go.