Raul Jimenez says he felt his first goal for Wolves in 336 days was “coming” and it felt “really good” as he scored the winner in a 1-0 victory against Southampton.

The forward had time away from the game after he fractured his skull and had a bleed inside his brain after he clashed heads with then-Arsenal defender David Luiz last season. The star remained out for the rest of the campaign and returned to action in the 21/22 pre-season.

He is now back on the scoresheet and delivered Wolves’ second Premier League win of the season at St. Mary’s.

“I knew the goal was coming, I was fighting for it, working for it and all the team deserve it,” Jimenez said. “I was thinking: ‘When will the goal come?’ It felt really good. Four of our five games have been incredible; we need to keep going. The fans are always with us, supporting. It is really important for our team.”

Jimenez was visibly emotional after the match and it echoed throughout the team.

Manager Bruno Lage said: “This three points and this goal go straight to Raul and the fans. The fans did a fantastic job because they started in the first minutes singing his song. Everyone has given great confidence to him. With goals you give happiness to everyone.

“The face when you win is not the same face when you lose. It was a special goal for Raul. What I saw since the first day was a guy with a big ambition to come back, play and score goals for us.”

Jimenez will next have an opportunity to score for Wolves in their league match against Newcastle on 2 October.