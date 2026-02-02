The Fulham star who broke a Premier League record in Man United defeat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Raul Jimenez has etched his name into Premier League history, converting his 12th consecutive spot-kick during Sunday’s dramatic 3-2 defeat to Manchester United.

The Fulham striker's unerring accuracy from 12 yards now sees him hold the record for the most penalties scored without a single miss.

Jimenez's perfect record began at Wolves, with his first penalty in a 3-2 loss to Tottenham in November 2018.

He consistently delivered from the spot after that, securing crucial points and netting a match-winning brace against Southampton.

Even after suffering a severe skull fracture, he maintained his perfect streak, converting another penalty against Southampton in a 3-1 Wolves victory.

Moving to Fulham, Jimenez continued his clinical form. His first league penalty for the Cottagers, against Nottingham Forest, marked his 50th Premier League goal.

open image in gallery Raul Jimenez kept his composure to score from the spot on Sunday ( Getty Images )

He then netted two spot-kicks against Ipswich, making him Mexico’s highest-scoring Premier League player, now with 65 goals.

Another penalty against Forest saw him draw level with Yaya Toure, before Sunday’s decisive strike secured the outright record. His only two career misses from 45 attempts came in the Europa League for Wolves (2020) and for Mexico (2018).

Toure previously held the record, converting all 11 of his Premier League penalties for Manchester City between 2013 and 2017.

Jimenez and Toure are the only players with a perfect double-digit record, with Dimitar Berbatov close behind on nine from nine.

Chelsea's Cole Palmer once boasted a 12-from-12 record, but his 13th attempt was saved, leaving him with 15 successful penalties from 16.

Legendary Matt Le Tissier converted 25 out of 26, including his last 23. Alan Shearer holds the record for most penalties scored (56) but also shares the unwanted record for most misses (11) with Wayne Rooney.

Jimenez's consistent composure under pressure places him in an elite category of Premier League penalty specialists, a remarkable feat given the high stakes involved in every spot-kick.