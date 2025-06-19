Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At the home of the Philadelphia Eagles, there was an NFL-edge to Rayan Cherki’s first Manchester City appearance.

In the one-by-one player introductions, similar to that of the American Football stars appearing before a game, Pep Guardiola’s new man entered centre stage for City.

He brings promise of a return to the sort of form that saw the Blue side of Manchester win four consecutive Premier Leagues, after a season where the club faltered and were miles off the title-winning pace set by Arne Slot’s impressive Liverpool.

At a half-empty Lincoln Financial Field, with a boisterous presence from Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca in the crowd (at one point stopping the game because of a waft a red smoke flares waving over the pitch), Cherki made a good first impression but only in bursts.

Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku netted the goals, while 21-year-old Cherki showed glimpses of why City poached him from Lyon. He did not light the game on fire, admittedly, though with a few clever touches and eye-catching runs that were not found he showed promise in a 60-minute debut.

Interesting movement from City’s new man

As well as signing Rayan Ait-Nouri from Wolverhampton Wanderers and midfielder Tijjani Reijnders from AC Milan, who looked composed in the centre of midfield on his debut, Cherki has bolstered a City line-up that is now without the talents of Kevin De Bruyne.

Facing an aggressive Wydad side, Cherki dipped further back into midfield for the ball, roaming free around the centre of the pitch. He pushed ahead into what broadcasters DAZN detailed as a 4-4-2 at the start of the second 45, leading the line alongside Omar Mamoush.

open image in gallery Rayan Cherki was congratulated by City boss Pep Guardiola when he left the pitch ( AFP via Getty Images )

In just an hour of action, Cherki’s potential impact at City is hard to judge fully. But, from what the Frenchman did show, he has the promise that Guardiola must have seen in him to bring him to the Premier League.

A fluid City side made Cherki float, moving in an interesting way around midfield and running into the channels at times. He showed a burst of pace to get in behind, but he has never found by one of the other creative forces in the team.

Rejinder’s talents were hidden in his deeper role, with Cherki instead handed the spotlight.

open image in gallery Cherki showed flashes of his quality against Wydad ( AFP via Getty Images )

Cherki takes a while to get going

Aside from a few flicks and tricks early on, Cherki took his time to get into the game in earnest. He grew as the first half went on but was hooked off just after the hour mark in a sign that he perhaps had not influenced the game as much as Guardiola would have liked.

Overall, he had little impact on the game. But, the important thing was that he showed signs of his talents – it is a strange environment to be asked to play your best stuff, with a blistering midday heat covering the half-filled 68,000-seater stadium. He netted 12 times across all competitions last term, playing 44 games while adding 20 assists too.

In what Guardiola described as “very tough conditions”, Cherki’s performance did not jump out. Floating around, at times without any tangible direction, he meandered through some of the opening 45 minutes.

open image in gallery Cherki will hope to impact Man City’s remaining games in the US ( Getty Images )

But when he had the ball, he demonstrated a sharp touch, while out of possession he showed a clear knack at getting into some very good positions when the likes of Foden, Marmoush, and Savinho were poised to play the killer pass.

It is not a debut that will make any headlines, but Cherki showed he has the potential to become an important player for Manchester City.

