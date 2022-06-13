Erik ten Hag’s first home game as Man Utd boss to be Rayo Vallecano friendly
The match will take place on 31 July as United complete their pre-season preparations
Erik ten Hag’s first home match as Manchester United boss will be a pre-season friendly against Spanish side Rayo Vallecano next month.
The match, to be held at Old Trafford on Sunday 31 July, will provide a final warm-up for Ten Hag’s squad before the start of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign a week later.
Before then, United will tour Thailand, Australia and Norway as part of their pre-season preparations.
United face Liverpool in Thailand capital Bangkok on 12 July at the Rajamangala Stadium, the first time the two rivals have visited the city since 2013.
The Red Devils then play Melbourne Victory on 15 July and Crystal Palace four days later, both fixtures taking place in Melbourne, before meeting Aston Villa in Perth on 23 July and then Atletico Madrid in Oslo on 30 July – the day before United take on Rayo.
Dutchman Ten Hag, who guided Ajax to a third Eredivisie title this season, has taken over at Old Trafford on a three-year deal after replacing interim boss Ralf Rangnick.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies