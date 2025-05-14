Reading misery under Dai Yongge finally over as takeover completed for League One club

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reading are finally under new ownership, the EFL has officially announced.

The league said it had provided final clearance under its regulations which places Reading under the ownership of Rob Couhig and Todd Trosclair and their company Redwood Holdings, with controversial ex-owner Dai Yongge now having divested from the club.

The news marks the end of Dai's nightmarish time at the helm. During his tenure, the Royals have been placed under a number of transfer embargoes and been handed points deductions totalling 18 points.

Reading were very close to going under, experiencing multiple winding-up petitions related to unpaid taxes. Dai was then expelled by the EFL, who ordered the club to find a new owner.

In a statement Reading said: "The club are pleased to announce that Redwood Holdings Limited - a subsidiary company of Dogwood LLC, owned by Rob Couhig and Todd Trosclair of New Orleans, Louisiana - has completed the acquisition of 100 per cent of the shareholding in Reading Football Club.

"The takeover, which has received EFL clearance, completed very early on Wednesday morning and includes the Select Car Leasing Stadium and Bearwood Park training ground.

"Both Couhig and Trosclair will join the club's board with immediate effect, with Rob Couhig being named as chairman.

"Redwood is ambitious and dedicated towards the club returning to its rightful place within the English football pyramid, while adhering to clear principles of honesty, transparency, and financial sustainability.

"Further communication from Redwood will follow in due course."

Under Yongge's ownership, the men's side were relegated to the third tier while the women's team withdrew from the Women's Championship last year for financial reasons. They are now playing in the fifth tier having played in the Women's Super League as recently as 2023.

open image in gallery 'Sell before we Dai' - Reading fans feared their club would go under with Dai Yongge in charge ( Getty Images )

Previous negotiations for Couhig, who is a former Wycombe chairman, to purchase the club broke down in September 2024, and in March of this year Yongge - who has been disqualified as a club owner by the EFL - claimed Couhig was blocking his efforts to sell.

The club was involved in a number of exclusivity agreements with interested parties, which ultimately lapsed, prior to the sale.

A statement from the supporters' campaign group, Sell Before We Dai, said: "We are incredibly relieved and happy that Reading Football Club are finally under new ownership. It's a day which we thought, at times, may never happen.

"In the eight years of the Dai Yongge era, every single element of our club went backwards. The first team were relegated, the women's team were essentially folded and staff were made redundant as every operational element of the club was cut back to the bare bones.

"Those who remained were forced to work with tight budgets and under immense pressure. Sometimes they weren't even sure if they'd be paid at the end of the month.

"Today is a day for celebration and that starts by welcoming Rob Couhig. Thank you for not giving up on us, thank you for saving our 153-year-old club from oblivion."

