Reading fail to pay staff and players full salary due to ‘delay in regular funding’
The Royals sit mid-table in the Championship having been relegated from the top flight a decade ago
Reading first-team players and staff received only 80% of their wages last month, with under-21s not receiving anything due to what sources within the club describe as an "unforeseen and temporary delay to the club receiving its regular funding".
Officials at the club have sought to reassure the extended squad that the issue will be resolved by "the end of the week", but it has left staff infuriated.
While players and coaches were understandably aggravated at only receiving 80% of their pay from the last wage packet, there was particular concern for U21 players receiving nothing.
Reading did not offer any official statement as they do not comment on financial matters. The Independent has been informed that the club is nevertheless moving to resolve the issue, and that everyone will receive full pay by the end of the week.
Reading are still under a transfer embargo until the end of the season, after restrictions were placed on them by the English Football League (EFL) at the start of the 2021-22 season for breaching profit and sustainability guidelines.
Chinese businessman and entrepreneur Dai Yongge is currently the majority owner of the club.
